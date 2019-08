Families took photos with Smokey Bear at his 75th birthday party Saturday (8/19/19) at Sawmill Creek Campground (KCAW/ROSE)

Smokey Bear celebrated his 75th birthday over the weekend at the newly refurbished Sawmill Creek Campground, with birthday cake, photos, and fire prevention activities.

Smokey Bear became an icon of the U.S. Forest Service in the 1940’s with his educational message about wildfires. He was created in 1944 by the wartime advertising council.