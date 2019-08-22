Ben Burford is a Stanford PhD candidate who studies squid and squid migration. He and Lauren Wild, a University of Alaska PhD candidate studying fisheries, will give a talk on the causes of squid proliferation in the Gulf of Alaska Thursday, August 22, 7:30 p.m. at UAS, Sitka.



The two joined KCAW’s Brooke Schafer for the Morning Interview to discuss the influx of market squid in the gulf of Alaska and its causes and consequences.

Listen here:

Burford and Wild are kicking off the “Natural History Seminar Series” this fall- monthly talks presented by the University of Alaska, Sitka.