(Tobacco 21 Image)

In 2018, the Sitka Assembly voted to raise the tobacco consumption age from 19 to 21. Amanda Roberts is a tobacco health educator with SEARHC. She and AC Lakeside manager Greg Dahl and Loyd Platson of Sitka Counseling joined KCAW’s Brooke Schafer in the studio to discuss how things are going with the program.

The group also talked about their monthly cigarette butt clean-up, which is open to the public.