The Sitka Cycling Club, pictured earlier this summer. (Facebook- Sitka Cycling Club)

The Sitka Half-Century is Saturday, August 24 at 9 a.m. Doug Osborne and Brian Looney with CRW Engineering in Anchorage joined KCAW’s Brooke Schafer in the studio to discuss the bike ride, which is the first of its kind in Sitka.

They also celebrate the opening of the first public bike “fix-it” station at Lincoln and Lake Street.