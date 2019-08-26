Austin, TX based singer/songwriter, Raph Shapiro, stopped by the Trail Mix program (hosted by Ted Howard) Friday morning to talk about guitars, his Alaskan tour dates and play a selection of songs.
Raph is a former resident of Sitka and regularly plays this area. If you missed him live you can hear his interview and performance below.
Raph will be playing:
- Knudson Cove in Ketchikan on August 31st
- Alaskan Hotel in Juneau September 3-6th
- Holy Cross House in Petersburg September 9th
- And Icy Straight Point in Hoonah on September 25th.
For more about Raph & his music, you can visit https://roshapiro.com