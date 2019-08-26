Austin, TX based singer/songwriter Raph Shapiro (right) with ‘Trail Mix’ host Ted Howard. Shapiro joined Howard on show, Friday (KCAW/Rose)

Austin, TX based singer/songwriter, Raph Shapiro, stopped by the Trail Mix program (hosted by Ted Howard) Friday morning to talk about guitars, his Alaskan tour dates and play a selection of songs.

Raph is a former resident of Sitka and regularly plays this area. If you missed him live you can hear his interview and performance below.

Raph will be playing:

Knudson Cove in Ketchikan on August 31 st

Alaskan Hotel in Juneau September 3-6 th

Holy Cross House in Petersburg September 9 th

And Icy Straight Point in Hoonah on September 25th.

For more about Raph & his music, you can visit https://roshapiro.com

