From left to right, PHS-2, PHS-3, and PHS-4 set along Tongass Drive, Spring 1958 (Department of the Interior, Bureau of Indian Affairs, Mount Edgecumbe Boarding School 1958, 65).

Four Public Health Service buildings across from SEARHC’s Mt. Edgecumbe Medical Center were originally single-family housing built by students at Mt. Edgecumbe Boarding School in the 1950s.

Candace Rutledge is a local anthropologist and archaeologist who is researching these houses on Japonski Island. She joined KCAW’s Brooke Schafer in the studio to discuss the project.

Rutledge says 13 other student-built houses were moved to Sitka and sold. She is looking for more information on these homes- looking for anyone connected to the buildings who can share knowledge about them- elders, former students who participated in the construction of the houses, as well as any additional photos of the houses.

Yearbook images depicting PHS-5 being completed (Department of the Interior, Bureau of Indian Affairs, Mount Edgecumbe Boarding School 1959, 47).

If you have any more information on the houses, call 907-738-2207 or email candace@sealevelsitka.com.