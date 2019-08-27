Four Public Health Service buildings across from SEARHC’s Mt. Edgecumbe Medical Center were originally single-family housing built by students at Mt. Edgecumbe Boarding School in the 1950s.
Candace Rutledge is a local anthropologist and archaeologist who is researching these houses on Japonski Island. She joined KCAW’s Brooke Schafer in the studio to discuss the project.
Rutledge says 13 other student-built houses were moved to Sitka and sold. She is looking for more information on these homes- looking for anyone connected to the buildings who can share knowledge about them- elders, former students who participated in the construction of the houses, as well as any additional photos of the houses.
If you have any more information on the houses, call 907-738-2207 or email candace@sealevelsitka.com.