The Sitka Assembly is interviewing candidates to try to find the city’s next top official. City administrator Keith Brady was fired in June on a 4-3 vote. Fire Chief Dave Miller has accepted his responsibilities in the interim.

As of Friday (8/30/19), the assembly plans to interview seven candidates after Tonya Miller took herself out of the running.



During a special meeting Thursday (8/29/19), the assembly interviewed the first three. They were: former Long County, Georgia administrator Franklin Etheridge; former Sitka Mayor Marko Dapcevich and Craig Cugini who works for the U.S. Army at Fort Greely.

Assembly members spent around a half-hour speaking with each candidate via video conference and asked them each the same eight questions. The group will interview four more candidates on Tuesday (9/3/19) at 5 p.m.

The finalists will be brought to Sitka for a face-to-face round of interviews.

Note: Raven News will provide additional coverage of both special meetings when the first round of administrator candidate interviews concludes on Tuesday (9/3/19). Read previous coverage here.

