The beloved “Fish Tote Race” is one of many events taking place during the Sitka Seafood Festival this weekend (Photo/Sitka Seafood Festival)

Willow Moore, executive director of Alaska Sustainable Fisheries Trust, joined KCAW’s Brooke Schafer in the studio to discuss the Sitka Seafood Festival and the festivities happening over the weekend. The festival has merged with two other Sitka events with similar missions in 2019: The Sitka Mermaid Festival and the Sitka Conservation Society’s “Rock the Dock.” Listen here:

Saturday, August 31

Mermaid Market @ Harrigan Centennial Hall 9am – 5pm

Food Trucks under Crescent Harbor Shelter 11am – 3pm

Sea-Creature and Mermaid Promenade Along the Sea Walk: Gather at New Playground near Sitka Science Center at 11am. Parade begins at 11:30am and marches down the SeaWalk to Crescent Harbor Shelter

Kids Games noon – 3pm under Crescent Harbor Shelter

Fish Tote Races at Crescent Harbor 6pm, sign-ups begin at 5pm. Prizes for men and women

Rock the Dock – 5pm-11pm under Crescent Harbor Shelter: live music, beer garden & food trucks

Sunday, September 1