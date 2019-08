Wyatt Underhill, a violinist, joined the San Fransisco Symphony as Assistant Concertmaster in 2018. He and Joe Hauer, a celebrated pianist, met at Oberlin Conservatory.

The two joined KCAW’s Peter Apathy in the studio to discuss their upcoming concert.

They will perform August 31, 7 p.m. at the Sitka Performing Arts Center. Tickets $20 for adults and $15 for youth.