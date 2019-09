The New Archangel Dancers is the oldest female Russian dance troupe in the United States and North America (Photo/New Archangel Dancers)

Sitka’s New Archangel Dancers troupe is the oldest all-female Russian dance company in North America, celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

Two of the troupe’s current dancers, Nancy Neal and Chris Wilcox, joined KCAW’s Brooke Schafer in the studio to discuss the group, its upcoming open house and auditions for the 2020 class.

