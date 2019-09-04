The Coast Guard in Juneau received a call around 10:30 on Saturday morning (8-31-19) from four people who were stranded near Kaguk Cove after their 18-foot skiff hit a log and was taking on water.

An Air Station Sitka crew assisted a boat that ran aground over Labor Day Weekend off Prince of Wales Island (8/31/19).

The Coast Guard in Juneau received a call around 10:30 on Saturday morning (8-31-19) from four people who were stranded near Kaguk Cove after their 18-foot skiff hit a log and was taking on water.

The Coast Guard’s initial release of information about the event was on Twitter, and contained very few details. In a follow-up call to District 17 headquarters KCAW learned that a crew from Air Station Sitka was airborne within an hour, and made it to the scene just before noon.

The crew lowered a rescue swimmer and a pump to a nearby Good Samaritan vessel, and the rescue swimmer assisted the skiff’s owner to control the flooding and save the boat.

There were no injuries reported. The Good Samaritan vessel escorted the skiff back to Naukati Bay.

