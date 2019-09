Alfredo and Lukas Oyaguez.

Spanish pianist Alfredo Oyaguez Montero is grateful that his mother made him study piano as a child. He’s joining the Sitka Summer Music Festival Fall Classics series as a guest artist. He’ll be performing on a 100-year old Steinway at St. Peters-by-the-Sea at 5 p.m. Thursday, September 5. With SSMF director Kayla Boettcher.