A Sitka Assembly member’s trial in a misdemeanor assault case has been moved to November.

In the early morning on July 24, Sitka Police arrested 40-year-old Aaron Bean after a person called in to report a fight happening on Lincoln Street. Officers responded, and found Bean and an unconscious man, who was transported to the hospital. Bean told officers the man had attacked him, and he was acting in self-defense. According to the criminal complaint, Bean also threatened to fight one of the responding officers.

Bean pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor charge of assault in the fourth degree and disorderly conduct.

Bean and his attorney, James McGowan, filed a request to move the trial to November 4. Last week, he gave notice that he would argue self defense in the case.

Aaron Bean is nearing the end of his first three-year term on the Sitka Assembly. He is running for a second term in the municipal election this October.

Calls to Bean and his lawyer were not returned by deadline for this story.

