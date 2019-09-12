Is this just fantasy? Caught in a landslide? No escape from reality. It’s finally here! The Queen Tribute Show opens at the Sitka Performing Arts Center, 7:00 pm this Friday and Saturday, September 13 and 14. Rhiannon Guevin, with the Sitka Fine Arts Camp, introduces professional tenor and musical theater artist Sam Faustine, who will perform the role of Freddie Mercury. Local artist Joe Montagna talks about the large local ensemble backing up Faustine. Tickets $20/15 available online.