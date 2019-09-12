September 11: Sitka RemembersPosted by KCAW News | Sep 12, 2019Sitka firefighters in full turnout gear escort cadets from the Alaska Public Safety Training Academy on a march over the O’Connell Bridge, in honor of the first responders who gave their lives on September 11, 2001, during the attacks on New York City and Washington, DC. In all, about 70 people participated in the event. (KCAW photo/Robert Woolsey)Sitka firefighter Mike DeBell and Maisie bring up the rear of Wednesday’s 9/11 memorial march. (KCAW photo/Robert Woolsey)Share: