

The Sitka Fine Arts Camp presents “A Night of Avant-garde Piano” with Robert Fleitz.



You may have heard the New York City-based pianist showcasing his skills at the Queen Tribute Show over the weekend. Fleitz joined KCAW’s Brooke Schafer in the studio to discuss the upcoming performance, which will lead listeners on a journey through the world of modern and experimental music.



Robert Fleitz performs “A Night of Avant-garde Piano” Performing September 16, 7 p.m. at the Sitka Performing Arts Center