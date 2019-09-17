The Sitka Assembly “position” subcommittee met Monday (9/16/19) and members Steven Eisenbeisz and Richard Wein considered six vacant, or soon to be vacant, jobs — three of them department head positions.

Utility director Bryan Bertacchi resigned from his post in early September. Library Director Kathryn Hurtley put in her notice days later. Fire Chief Dave Miller, who just stepped down as the interim administrator, said he’s also retiring in the next 7 or so months, and asked that the assembly begin the process of searching for a new fire chief soon.

The subcommittee voted unanimously to recommend the assembly fill all three positions, along with a grounds maintenance specialist and a fire engineer.

Several other department head positions remain vacant: Human resources director, planning director, and city administrator. The city is actively hiring for all three of those jobs.

One position the committee won’t recommend the assembly fill? Assistant fire chief. The position used to exist, but was cut from the budget several years ago. Miller asked the assembly subcommittee to restore the job, but his request failed 1-1, with Wein opposed. However, the full assembly can overrule a subcommittee recommendation and restore the job.

The subcommittee’s recommendations will be heard at the assembly’s next regular meeting on September 24.

