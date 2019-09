SHS freshman Emma Gassman swam the 500 freestyle in 5:26, nearly tying the school record. On the boys team, freshman Matt Rice anchored the 400 freestyle relay, beating the second-place Ketchikan swimmer by less than a half-second. (SHS photo)

Two freshman swimmers were standouts at the meet held in Sitka on September 6-7. Sentinel Sports editor Garland Kennedy joins KCAW’s Robert Woolsey to talk about Swimming, Volleyball, and Cross Country.