Plastic bags — should we keep them or ban them? On Tuesday, September 17, Raven Radio invited listeners to join the conversation in the first election forum of the season.

Proposition 1 would ban single-use plastic bags in Sitka, put a minimum $0.10 fee in place for single-use paper bags, and fine retailers for not following the new law if it goes into effect.



View the full ordinance here, and a sample ballot here



KCAW’s Katherine Rose spoke with Michelle Putz, an organizer who petitioned to put Prop. 1 on the ballot. The two discussed the arguments for and against plastic bag bans and took listener questions and comments.



Want to learn more about what a plastic bag ban could mean for Sitka? Listen to the hour long special here:

Election Day is Tuesday, October 1. Precincts 1 and 2 voters will cast ballots at Harrigan Centennial Hall. Polls will be open on Tuesday, October 1st from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Advanced (in-person) voting will be available weekdays from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on the third floor of City Hall from September 17 until September 30.

