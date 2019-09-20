Update (1:57 p.m.):

A landslide at Green Lake Road caused Friday afternoon’s power outage, according to the City and Borough of Sitka. No injuries were reported and power has been fully restored.



City officials recommend caution during heavy rains. City crews will examine the damage and make repairs when it is safe to do so.



Raven Radio is back on the air will continue to provide information as it becomes available.

Original (1:20 p.m.)

Raven Radio is off the air, following a citywide power outage shortly before 1 p.m. Friday. Some Sitkans have since reported their power has been restored.

Officials at Blue Lake Powerhouse are investigating.

Raven News will provide more information as it becomes available. Raven Radio is still broadcasting via KCAW.org.