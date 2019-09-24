Jorge Mario Agudelo Echeverry and Daniel Santiago Suarez are artists-in-residence at the Sitka Fine Arts Camp. The camp has a partnership with the Ministry of Culture in Columbia to bring in Columbian artists every year. Echeverry will present his work in progress The Tales of the Deer, a puppet & mask theater play 7 p.m. on Friday, September at the Odess Theater. Suarez’s project is called Memories of Sitka, on display in the Yaw Art Studio 6-8 p.m. Thursday, October 3 (with an artist talk at 7 p.m.).