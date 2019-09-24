Approximately 80 Sitkans attended Raven Radio’s live candidate forum on Monday in Harrigan Centennial Hall. Reporter Katherine Rose and News Director Robert Woolsey hosted. (Robert Woolsey/KCAW photo)

Candidates for Sitka’s municipal election met during an hour-and-a-half forum on Monday night (09-23-19) at Harrigan Centennial Hall to answer citizens’ questions.

Listen to the full forum:

On Thursday (9/26/19), from 6:30-8:00 p.m. Raven News hosts its third candidate forum of the season. Two candidates for Sitka School Board, Cass Pook and Paul Rioux, will join News Director Robert Woolsey in Raven Radio’s studio. Email your questions in advance to news@kcaw.org, then listen on Thursday.

Election Day is Tuesday, October 1. Precincts 1 and 2 voters will cast ballots at Harrigan Centennial Hall. Polls will be open on Tuesday, October 1st from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Advanced (in-person) voting will be available weekdays from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on the third floor of City Hall from September 17 until September 30.