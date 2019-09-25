As usual, both of Sitka’s voting precincts are in Harrigan Centennial Hall. If you’re not sure where to go, election workers are happy to help direct you to the right place.

Municipal clerk Sara Peterson oversees elections in Sitka. She describes the ballot that voters will see next Tuesday (October 1), including races for two open seats on the Sitka Assembly, and one open seat on the Sitka School Board. There is also a proposition on the ballot this year. All voting takes place at Harrigan Centennial Hall, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Advance/absentee balloting is available 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays through Monday, September 30, on the third floor of City Hall. Peterson also explains how people can use a personal representative, or send a ballot by fax.

Learn more about who’s running on the City of Sitka Election Information Page or at the KCAW Election Hub.