On Thursday (9/26/19), Raven News hosted its third candidate forum of the season. Two candidates for Sitka School Board, Cass Pook and Paul Rioux, joined News Director Robert Woolsey in Raven Radio’s studio.

Listen to the full forum:

Election Day is Tuesday, October 1. Precincts 1 and 2 voters will cast ballots at Harrigan Centennial Hall. Polls will be open on Tuesday, October 1st from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Advanced (in-person) voting will be available weekdays from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on the third floor of City Hall from September 17 until September 30.