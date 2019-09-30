US Coast Guard crew lift one of the hikers and both dogs into a helicopter. (US Coast Guard/Screen Capture)

Two hikers and two dogs were safely rescued from the Cross Mountain Trail Sunday evening after one of the hikers suffered a broken ankle.

Sitka Fire Chief Dave Miller says the initial call came it at 4pm. Miller says the injury occurred when the two dogs were playing with a stick and ran into the hiker’s leg while she was stepping in a hole on the trail.

According to a US Coast Guard news release, the hikers were located on Cupola Mountain at about 2,300 feet of elevation. Both hikers were in their mid-twenties.

Given the difficulty and steepness of the trail, an Air Station Sitka crew conducted the rescue via helicopter. The crew transported the injured hiker to the hospital in Sitka.

