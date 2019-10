Sitka’s Dominic Baccioco broke the previous course record with his 16:12 run, while Sadie Tuckwood of Juneau-Douglas High School set a new course record for girls at 17:50. (KCAW photo/Ari Snider)

New course records for boys and girls were set during the Region V Cross Country meet on Saturday. Sentinel Sports editor Garland Kennedy joins KCAW’s Robert Woolsey to talk about the weekend races and what’s coming up in high school Volleyball.