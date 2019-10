Political newcomer Steve Lee (r.) congratulates incumbent Kevin Knox on his success winning a second term on the Sitka Assembly, following the posting of returns at Harrigan Centennial Hall. Lee came in 4th out of 5 candidates, with 483 votes — a respectable showing for an municipal election in Sitka. (KCAW photo/Robert Woolsey)

Sitka 2019 Municipal Election: Unofficial Results

Assembly (two to be elected):

Kevin Knox – 1,140

Thor Christianson – 948

Benjamin Miyasato – 579

Steve Lee – 483

Aaron Bean – 258

School Board (one to be elected):

Paul Rioux – 1,142

Cass Pook – 616

Proposition 1 (Ban single-use plastic bags)

Yes -739

No – 1099

There are 404 advance/absentee ballots that will be counted at 3 p.m. Friday, October 4, in Harrigan Centennial Hall.