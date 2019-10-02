The Miss Kaycie on the rocks in Sitka Channel. (USCG photo)

The 30-foot fishing vessel, Miss Kaycie, broke free from its mooring in ANB Harbor on Tuesday (10-1-19) and drifted onto the rocks near the University of Alaska Southeast campus. The owner of the Petersburg-based vessel has been identified by the Coast Guard and is working with Hansen Maritime on a salvage and recovery plan for the estimated 50 gallons of fuel on board.

The Coast Guard opened the Oil Spill Liability Trust Fund (OSLTF) in the amount of $20,000 and has contracted Hansen Maritime to remove any potential pollutants. The OSLTF is a federal fund used for responding to actual or potential pollution incidents.

In a news release, Ensign Stephen Mueller, command duty officer of Sector Juneau Command Center says, “Our priority here is to mitigate any pollution threats to the maritime environment.”

There are no reports of injuries or pollution. The cause of the grounding has not yet been identified.

