Local artist, Stephen Lawrie, will donate a commissioned painting, valued at $5,000, to Raven Radio’s Membership Drive taking place the week of October 7th. The commission will be given away in a drawing to first time monthly givers or to those who increase their monthly giving amount on Friday October 11th.

To be entered to win this amazing commission, you must either become a monthly sustaining member of KCAW for the first time on Friday October 11th, or increase your monthly giving amount on that day. To become a monthly sustaining member for the first time or to increase your monthly giving amount, call the station at 747-5877 or give online here.

Examples of Stephen’s work can be viewed below or by visiting his website at www.stephenlawrie.com.

Rules & Restrictions: