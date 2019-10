Belle was the only cat amidst a crowd of dogs. (KCAW/Snider)

Furry friends and their owners stopped by St. Peter’s by the Sea Episcopal Church Tuesday evening for a blessing of the pets ceremony.

Dogs predominated, but one cat received a prayer while two rabbits and a goldfish were blessed in absentia.

