Lakota Harden, with SEARHC Health Promotion, and UAS Sitka’s Michael Mausbach discuss Indigenous Peoples Day (10-14-19) events in Sitka. There is a Lunch & Learn 12-1 p.m. and a dinner and discussion 6-8 p.m. — both at UAS Sitka room 229. Additionally, there is free admission to Sheldon Jackson Museum all day, and a screening of A Matter of Respect at noon.