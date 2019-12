Sitka Cirque and Gymnastics Student Showcase will held this Saturday, December 14. Several guests involved with the event joined KCAW’s Erin Fulton in the studio to discuss the two upcoming performances.



Performances begin at 3 p.m. (younger students/group pieces) and 5 p.m. (competitive gymnastics, teens, adults) at the Sitka Gymnastics Academy, at 207 Smith Street. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children.