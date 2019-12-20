Julie Decker with the Alaska Fisheries Development Foundation discusses an Alaska Seaweed Farm Start-up Training scheduled for Sitka February 20-21 (trainings are also scheduled in Kodiak and Ketchikan). The deadline to apply for the training is Friday, December 20, 2019. Visit the Alaska Fisheries Development Foundation online for details.
