AFDF’s Julie Decker says that seaweed farming in Alaska likely won’t compete with low-cost imports from Asian farms. However, she thinks the potential for industry is huge, with quality products that are more tailored to the American palate. (Flickr photo/Ronald Tagra)

Julie Decker with the Alaska Fisheries Development Foundation discusses an Alaska Seaweed Farm Start-up Training scheduled for Sitka February 20-21 (trainings are also scheduled in Kodiak and Ketchikan). The deadline to apply for the training is Friday, December 20, 2019. Visit the Alaska Fisheries Development Foundation online for details.