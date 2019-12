It’s not a strip show (well, not all of it anyway!). The Ramshackle Cabaret brings comedy, music, and some naughtiness to Sitka’s holiday performance season. (Photo/Ramshackle Cabaret)

Michael Mausbach, Serena Wild, and Liz Borneman with Sitka’s Ramshackle Cabaret discuss this Saturday’s performance of Pagan Delights (8 P.M. Saturday, December 21, downstairs at the Mean Queen). Pagan Delights has burlesque and comedy, but is a more intimate show than Ramshackle’s February event in Harrigan Centennial Hall.

(Note: According to Ramshackle’s Facebook page, this show is sold out.)