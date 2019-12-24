Youth climate activists “storm” the annual KCAW Christmas interview to present Greta Thunberg’s Letter to Santa, and her 29-page list of demands. “This is all wrong…I should be writing to ask for a pony or a new life jacket,” Thunberg says. Santa’s defense is led by the international consultants, The Blitzen Group, who argue that “More toys equal more joys” regardless of the environmental cost. Santa’s compromise: Greta can become an elf.
