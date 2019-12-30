Come January 1, those filing for a 2020 Alaska Permanent Fund Dividend, have the option to donate to local nonprofits through “Pick.Click.Give.”
Charles Bingham and Julia Smith joined KCAW’s Brooke Schafer in the studio to discuss the progra– this year 20 Sitka nonprofits are participating. Listen here:
20 Sitka nonprofits accepting support through ‘Pick. Click. Give.’
