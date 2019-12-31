Sitka High wrestlers occupy a large area of the concourse at Anchorage’s Ted Stevens International Airport. (Sitka Schools Wrestling photo)

Sitka High and Mt. Edgecumbe wrestling teams scored well at the state meet in Anchorage last weekend. Although no one took a state title (SHS’s Sid Fleming was runner-up at 171 lbs.), the teams came in sixth and seventh place respectively out of 50 teams. With Daily Sitka Sentinel Sports editor Garland Kennedy, and KCAW’s Robert Woolsey.