Sitka High and Mt. Edgecumbe wrestling teams scored well at the state meet in Anchorage last weekend. Although no one took a state title (SHS’s Sid Fleming was runner-up at 171 lbs.), the teams came in sixth and seventh place respectively out of 50 teams. With Daily Sitka Sentinel Sports editor Garland Kennedy, and KCAW’s Robert Woolsey.
