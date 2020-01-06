Early childhood resources are limited in Sitka, with only a small number of organizations offering childcare for infants and toddlers. Now, the Early Childhood Coalition is taking steps to offer more services for parents.



Organizers Kari Sagel, Lisa Hodges and Jean Swanson joined KCAW’s Erin Fulton in the studio to discuss an upcoming “Self-Care Cafe” that is free for parents and caregivers.

The Self-Care Cafe is January 14, from 5-6:30 p.m. at Harrigan Centennial Hall. Parents or caregivers of 0-5 year-old children are welcome, with childcare provided.