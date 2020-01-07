There were two major criminal indictments in Sitka in December — including a homicide — but not much public information is available yet in either case.

On December 19, the Sitka Grand Jury indicted 27-year old Isaac David Friday on one count of murder in the first degree, for the death of 19-year old Jade Williams in Kake two-and-a-half years ago.

Following the indictment, a warrant was issued for Friday. According to Alaska State Troopers, he was arrested in Washington state on December 21. He’s currently being held at the Walla Walla County Correctional Center pending extradition to Alaska. Superior Court judge Jude Pate set bail for Friday at $500,000.

The grand jury examined fifteen witnesses in the case, and reviewed evidence from 10 search warrants.

On December 12, the Sitka Grand Jury indicted 57-year old Richard A. Forst on one count of theft in the first degree, and one count of criminal mischief in the third degree, for allegedly stealing “property or services” valued at $25,000 or more — a class B felony.

The details of the case are not yet available to the public. The grand jury examined seven witnesses in the matter, including the former director of Sitka’s Electric Department, two Electric Department technicians, and an official in Sitka’s Finance Department.

Forst was released on $1,000 bail. His next appearance in court is scheduled for February 18. A trial has been scheduled beginning on March 9.

