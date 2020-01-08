The Sitka School District will be closed for a snow day on Thursday, January 9. The closure will impact all schools in the district including Wooch.een Preschool. Sitka High School activities on Thursday will be optional, and “Ventures” School-Age Program will be closed.

Thursday remains a workday for staff, but some school buildings may not be open depending on staff availability.

At this point, the district plans for school to be in session on Friday, January 10.

Other Closures or Delays- Updated 11:54 a.m. (1-8-20):

The Seer School and PEAK After School Program, closed 1-9-20