Sitka Community Theater is staging The Book of Will by Lauren Gunderson in March. Auditions are 2 P.M. Sunday, January 13, and 6 P.M. Monday, January 14, at the Rasmuson Center on the Sheldon Jackson Campus. Producer Shannon Haugland discusses SCT’s needs for both actors and all the people needed behind the scenes to bring a show to life.
