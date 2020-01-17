Martin Luther King Jr. Day isn’t just a day off – many view the holiday as an opportunity to honor the civil rights leader by giving back, as part of a national day of service.



In honor of the MLK Day of Service, Sitka Americorps members are engaging in “a day on, not a day off” by hosting a career fair for local teenagers. Americorps volunteers Lysette Kessler, Johnny Elliot and director Sarah Lawrie joined KCAW’s Meredith Redick in the studio to discuss “Passport to Your Future(s)” happening Monday, January 20, from 12-4 p.m. at The Cloud. Listen here: