K.J. Metcalfe and Shelby Surdyk with Veterans for Peace will hold a discussion 6 p.m. on Tuesday, January 21 in the Sitka Public Library, with visiting members of the Juneau Chapter. They’ll be talking about an event they’re organizing in Sitka that will take place in April at the Sitka Fine Arts Camp: Point Hope, Alaska’s Youth Congress for the Global Elimination of Nuclear Weapons. Applications for 40 high school students are open online until Friday, January 24. There is no cost for attendees.