<noscript><iframe src=https://cdn.jwplayer.com/players/zvQ35dJz-pIxV7Iy5.html width=640 height=360 frameborder=0 scrolling=auto title="Senate Impeachment Trial" allowfullscreen></noscript>

The Senate is holding a trial on the impeachment of President Trump, who is accused by the U.S. House of abusing his power and obstructing Congress. Each day of the trial will stream through this player as proceedings begin. At the conclusion of the trial, senators are expected to vote on whether Trump should be removed from office.