Girls on the Run is about a lot more than running. (Image GOTR)

Samantha O’Brien and Emma Thompson are with Sitkans Against Family Violence, which sponsors Girls on the Run, an after-school empowerment program for girls in elementary school. The program runs March 2-May 16 and is currently recruiting coaches. Besides getting exercise, girls learn about healthy relationships, communication skills, and positive peer culture. For more information call Emma at 747-3489 or email prevention@safv.org.