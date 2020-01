This Tuesday, Sitkans can witness stunning photography and NASA imagery accompanied by the works of composers Mussorgsky and Debussy. Astronomer and photographer José Francisco Salgado and pianist Chris Staknys joined Kenley Jackson and KCAW’s Erin Fulton in the studio to discuss the upcoming event, “The Universe, At An Exhibition.”

The event is Tuesday, January 28, from 7-9 p.m. at the Sitka Performing Arts Center. Tickets here .