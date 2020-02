Zoinks, Scoob! Things are about to get spooky, when the ragtag Ramshackle Cabaret team presents “Scared Stiff” on February 21 and 22 at 9 p.m.



Ramshackle Cabaret performers Jo DeBell, Shelby Williams, and Michael Mausbach joined Artchange Inc.’s Ellen Frankenstein and KCAW’s Erin Fulton in the studio to talk about the upcoming show and annual fundraiser for Planned Parenthood. Listen here:

Tickets on sale at Old Harbor Books beginning February 7.