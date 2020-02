Jeff Budd and exchange student Nicoline Chistensen joined KCAW’s Erin Fulton in the studio to discuss an upcoming “Community Conversation Across Cultures,” Sunday, Feb 9 from 6:45-8 p.m. Harrigan Centennial Hall.

Attendees are asked to bring homemade desserts from a student’s home country. Students this year are visiting from Denmark, Jordan, Mozambique, India, Romania, and China.