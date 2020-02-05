The Forest Service is kicking off a project to restore and enhance the Starrigavan Watershed from damage sustained during the 2014 landslides. Mike Mullin and Marty Becker joined KCAW’s Erin Fulton in the studio to discuss the project that kicks off today (2-5-2020). Listen here:
