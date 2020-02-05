This photo was taken shortly after a landslide destroyed the Starrigavan watershed in 2014. The main area of the slide encompassed an area of roughly 100 acres. (Photo courtesy of USFS)

The Forest Service is kicking off a project to restore and enhance the Starrigavan Watershed from damage sustained during the 2014 landslides. Mike Mullin and Marty Becker joined KCAW’s Erin Fulton in the studio to discuss the project that kicks off today (2-5-2020). Listen here: