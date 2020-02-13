Raven Radio is launching a new call-in radio program on Wednesday, February 26th called Talk of Southeast Alaska. Our first episode will center on a discussion on the Alaska Marine Highway Service throughout the KCAW listener area – and we ask you to join us on air by calling in, starting at 10 AM on February 26th. The studio phone number is (907)747-5877.

Hosted by Becky Meiers, and produced by Peter Vu, Talk of Southeast Alaska is one of the results of 2019’s Translatorpalooza tour. We developed this show as a result of our meetings with listeners throughout our broadcast area. Over and over, folks in each community expressed the need to hear from each other — they wanted to hear how people throughout our region were dealing with the issues they were dealing with. They wanted to hear stories from other folks in small communities along the coast.

We’re always encouraging our listener-members to participate in making this radio, and now we’re building a direct line in.

Thanks to Ted Howard, who created our theme and promo music, to Dave Emmert for his expert guidance, and to the KCAW News Room for their ongoing support around research & topics.